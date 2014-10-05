Bruised ribs for UC's Kiel; questionable for next game

UC quarterback Gunner Kiel is questionable for Saturday's game at Miami (FL) after being diagnosed with bruised ribs.Head coach Tommy Tuberville said Kiel had x-rays on his ribs after taking a hard hit in the Bearcats' loss to Memphis. The x-rays did not show any broken ribs.Tuberville said Kiel told him Sunday he wants to play in UC's next game, but Tuberville said he'll only play if he's fully healthy."We'll evaluate him every day, but he's pretty sore," said Tuberville Sunday. "You get hit pretty good in the ribs two-weeks in a row, I'm sure it'll be a bit of a longer process getting back and being 100%. I won't play him unless he's 100%."Kiel also took a shot to the ribs in UC's game at Ohio State. Tuberville said Saturday's hit compounded the existing soreness in the area.Kiel has thrown 15 touchdown passes in UC's four games.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.