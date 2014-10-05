Bengals lose at New England, 43-17

The Bengals said all week the Patriots are better than their most recent performance.

They were right.

New England jumped the Bengals with a touchdown on the game's opening drive and blew the Bengals out 43-17.

Tom Brady threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 220 yards as a team. The 43 points are more than the Bengals had allowed the first three games combined.

"It was a great opportunity for us," said Tom Brady. "A lot of guys dug really deep this week coming off the tough week. It was a good week."

Andy Dalton finished with 204 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bengals missed on several big play opportunities.

A Brandon Tate fumbled kickoff the Patriots returned for a touchdown blew the game open in the second half. The Bengals committed three turnovers on the night.

"I think we got outplayed in all three phases, without a doubt. We got some things righted and got settled in and did ok, but not good enough. You know you're going to have adversity throughout the season. We just have to keep playing and go back to work," said Marvin Lewis after the game.

The Bengals started the night as the NFL's only undefeated team, but left Gillette Stadium with their first loss of the season. The Bengals drop to 3-1 on the season and return home to Paul Brown Stadium for a game with the Carolina Panthers.

