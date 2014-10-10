A.J. Green in boot at practice; out for Sunday's game

AJ Green will not play during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of a toe injury. (PHOTO: File)

Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Green, who re-injured a lingering toe injury, was in a walking boot during Friday's practice and did not participate.

Green declined comment after practice. Marvin Lewis didn't concede this might be a multiple week concern.

"Eh...it's day-to-day is what I was told today," said Lewis.

All signs point to Vontaze Burfict returning this week from a concussion. But Lewis said he did not know if his linebacker had yet cleared the final hurdle of the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Bengals host the Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now.

