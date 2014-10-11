Tuberville "absolutely embarrassed" by UC's third straight loss - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Tommy Tuberville called UC's defense “absolutely embarrassing” after the Bearcats allowed 55 points to Miami in a 55-34 at Sun Life Stadium.

“It got away early,” said Tuberville after the loss on the radio broadcast. “We continue to play defense like we have all year long. We can't tackle anybody…absolutely terrible. The mistakes are…some mental, some physical, some coaching, it's a team deal.”

The Hurricanes racked up 621 yards of offense and scored on plays of 80, 79 and 40 yards.

It's UC's first three game losing streak since 2010.

“It's frustrating, really frustrating,” Tuberville added. “That ballgame should have been a lot closer than it was. It's a comedy of errors is all it is.”

UC quarterback Gunner Kiel did start after being listed as doubtful throughout the week because of bruised ribs. Kiel set a career high in completions and attempts, finishing 31-57 for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Tuberville said the Bearcats will try to fix the problem on defense by getting more physical in practice and challenging the players to practice with more contact.

“It's embarrassing. It's absolutely embarrassing to see us play defense like that. Only way I can figure out how to get better is to practice. We've got to figure out who wants to play.”

UC plays at SMU next Saturday.

