Marvin Lewis: Nugent is our kicker

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis gave Mike Nugent a vote of confidence the day after he missed a game winning field goal.

"He plays a position...that you have been through (a game winning miss) before," said Lewis. "You've got to bounce back."

Nugent missed a 36 yard field goal that would have broken a tie with the Carolina Panthers and given the Bengals the win.

"That's a kick Mike knows good and well he should make," Lewis added. "It does us no good to talk about it. He'll make the kick the next time he gets an opportunity. Mike will make the kick, I am very confident in that."

Coach Lewis said the Bengals will not look at any other kickers this week.

Nugent leads the NFL this season in missed field goals (six).

