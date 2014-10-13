Panthers accuse Burfict of twisting ankles - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Panthers accuse Burfict of twisting ankles

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Burfict was accused of twisting Cam Newton's ankle (Photo: FOX19) Burfict was accused of twisting Cam Newton's ankle (Photo: FOX19)
Burfict was accused of twisting Greg Olsen's ankle (Photo: FOX19) Burfict was accused of twisting Greg Olsen's ankle (Photo: FOX19)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Carolina Panthers sent video the NFL league offices to back up their accusations that Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict intentionally tried to hurt players by twisting ankles after tackles.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, one of the players it appears Burfict targeted, called it a “premeditated attack” and suggested the Bengals linebacker be suspended.

“There's no room for (ankle twisting),” said Olsen Monday, according to ‘The Black and Blue Review.' “I think the punishment needs to go beyond a fine. Guys like that don't learn from that (fines). At some point, if the NFL wants to say they really care about players' safety, they've got to start putting guys out for weeks because if you're putting guys on other teams out, the ramifications need to equal that.”

Olsen accused Burfict of targeting players specifically coming back from recent ankle injuries.

Burfict declined interview requests Sunday and Monday. Marvin Lewis was asked to comment on the apparent “ankle wrenching” captured in multiple angles of video.

“No, I don't' have any comment,” said Lewis. “Ankle wrenching…sounds like the WWF.”

Burfict was flagged for two personal fouls in Sunday's game.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

