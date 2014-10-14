Bengals WR Marvin Jones out for season - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals WR Marvin Jones out for season

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Marvin Jones (Source: bengals.com) Marvin Jones (Source: bengals.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones will miss the remainder of the season with an injured ankle.

Jones, who caught 10 touchdowns last season, missed the season's first three games with a foot injury. But, after being cleared to return to practice, he was sidelined with an ankle injury in practice on September 29th.

Jones was in the Bengals locker room during open media time on Monday, but would not comment when approached for interviews.

With his spot now open on the roster, the Bengals signed wide receiver Greg Little to the active roster. Little played in every game for Cleveland from 2011-13 with 41 starts. He totaled 155 receptions for 1,821 yards and eight touchdowns.

Little was a second round choice of the Browns in 2011.

The Bengals also signed wide receiver Cobi Hamilton to the practice squad. He played in all four of the Bengals preseason games and finished with eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

