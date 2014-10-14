La Salle, McNich, CHCA top local football computer ratings

La Salle, McNicholas and CHCA are tops in their respective regional computer ratings after seven weeks of the season.
The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday afternoon beginning after the fourth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Nov. 2.
There are seven football divisions, with the largest 72 schools placed in Division I and the remaining schools placed in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division). There are two regions in Division I and four regions each in Divisions II through VII. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.
Below are the ratings for every local team in the top 20 of their respective region.
DIVISION I (Region 2)
3. Moeller
6. Lakota East
7. St. Xavier
12. Colerain
16. Mason
17. Elder
18. Lakota West
20. Sycamore
DIVISION II (Region 6)
1. La Salle
2. Mt. Healthy
4. Kings
5. Harrison
7. Winton Woods
9. Glen Este
10. Northwest
11. Loveland
DIVISION III (Region 10)
2. Western Brown
7. Taft
8. New Richmond
10. Wilmington
DIVISION IV (Region 14)
1. McNicholas
3. Wyoming
4. Clinton-Massie
5. Taylor
10. Indian Hill
11. Norwood
12. Fenwick
DIVISION V (Region 18)
1. CHCA
2. Madeira
4. Mariemont
5. Badin
6. Shroder
11. North College Hill
12. Roger Bacon
DIVISION VI (Region 22)
10. Cincinnati Country Day
11. Summit Country Day
DIVISION VII (Region 26)
5. Miami Valley Christian Academy
10. Gamble Montessori
11. New Miami
Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.
635 West Seventh Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
(513) 421-1919
publicfile@fox19.com
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.