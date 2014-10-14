La Salle, McNich, CHCA top local football computer ratings

La Salle, McNicholas and CHCA are tops in their respective regional computer ratings after seven weeks of the season.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday afternoon beginning after the fourth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Nov. 2.

There are seven football divisions, with the largest 72 schools placed in Division I and the remaining schools placed in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division). There are two regions in Division I and four regions each in Divisions II through VII. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.

Below are the ratings for every local team in the top 20 of their respective region.

DIVISION I (Region 2)

3. Moeller

6. Lakota East

7. St. Xavier

12. Colerain

16. Mason

17. Elder

18. Lakota West

20. Sycamore

DIVISION II (Region 6)

1. La Salle

2. Mt. Healthy

4. Kings

5. Harrison

7. Winton Woods

9. Glen Este

10. Northwest

11. Loveland

DIVISION III (Region 10)

2. Western Brown

7. Taft

8. New Richmond

10. Wilmington

DIVISION IV (Region 14)

1. McNicholas

3. Wyoming

4. Clinton-Massie

5. Taylor

10. Indian Hill

11. Norwood

12. Fenwick

DIVISION V (Region 18)

1. CHCA

2. Madeira

4. Mariemont

5. Badin

6. Shroder

11. North College Hill

12. Roger Bacon

DIVISION VI (Region 22)

10. Cincinnati Country Day

11. Summit Country Day

DIVISION VII (Region 26)

5. Miami Valley Christian Academy

10. Gamble Montessori

11. New Miami

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.