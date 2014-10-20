Reds to replace third base coach

Reds third base coach Steve Smith will not return to the coaching staff next season.

Smith, who had coached third base for three other Major League clubs before joining the Reds, was in Cincinnati on a one-year contract.

With Smith as third base coach the Reds had 28 runners thrown out at home on non-force plays, the most in MLB.

The team did not name a replacement for Smith, but said the rest of Bryan Price's staff is expected to return for the 2015 season.

