Sean Kilpatrick signs with Golden State Warriors - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sean Kilpatrick signs with Golden State Warriors

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Kilpatrick posted this photo on his instagram Monday after signing with the Warriors. (Instagram/@sealkilpatrick_) Kilpatrick posted this photo on his instagram Monday after signing with the Warriors. (Instagram/@sealkilpatrick_)
Sean Kilpatrick has signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The second leading scorer in UC history wasn't drafted, but impressed in his summer league opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The contract does not guarantee Kilpatrick a spot on the team's opening night roster, but he told FOX19 Now he is in Oakland and will start work with the team immediately.

The Warriors only have two preseason games left before the start of the season and it's expected if Kilpatrick doesn't make the final roster, he'll start his year with Golden State's D-League team.

“This means the most to me and I'm proud that UC runs through my veins and I will bring that tradition with me anywhere I go,” Kilpatrick said on Monday.

Excited to be apart of this organization and start my career on the correct foot!

A photo posted by Sean Kilpatrick (@seankilpatrick_) on

