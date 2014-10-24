Local schools help Simon Kenton replace destroyed football equipment

The Pioneers football team houses their equipment in a field house close to the football field, which caught fire late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to those close to the program (Photo: Kenton County School District)

The Simon Kenton football team will be wearing the helmets of nine different local schools tonight after a fire destroyed their equipment.

The Pioneers football team houses their equipment in a field house close to the football field, which caught fire late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to those close to the program.

The fire destroyed pads and helmets leaving Simon Kenton without the necessary gear to play a game.

That's when local schools stepped up to help. Holmes, Covington Catholic, Walton Verona, Dixie, Conner, Scott, Lloyd, Boone County and Beechwood all sent pads, equipment and helmets to the Simon Kenton football team so they could play their scheduled home game for tonight.

The uniforms were saved from the fire, so the only noticeable change on the field will be the helmets.

Simon Kenton head coach Jeff Marksberry asked the local schools to keep their normal decals on the helmets so fans know who stepped up and helped in their time of need.

Simon Kenton is planning on snapping a team picture after the game in the different helmets as a thank you for the help.

