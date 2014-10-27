Former UC assistant basketball coach dies of cancer

Dan Peters, once the interim head coach at University of Cincinnati, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Peters served as an assistant basketball coach with the Bearcats from 1999-2004 and took over as interim coach when Bob Huggins was suspended.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to the Peters family," said UC head coach Mick Cronin. "Dan was a family man. He will be missed by the coaching fraternity."

In 2004, Peters left UC to become an assistant coach at Ohio State and stayed in Columbus until 2009. He had most recently served as director of basketball operations at Akron.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December.

Peters was 60 years old.

