Tuberville announces 'no second chance' policy for UC football

University of Cincinnati head football coach Tommy Tuberville announced players on his team will no longer get second chances for off field issues (Photo: FOX19)

University of Cincinnati head football coach Tommy Tuberville announced players on his team will no longer get second chances for off field issues.

The new policy comes after a recent rash of players arrested or cited.

"I'll be the first one to tell you we have problems," said Tuberville. "But, I'm like everybody else, I'm fed up with it. We're not going to have it anymore if they're going to be on this football team."

Tuberville said the athletic department and the team have mentoring and training programs in place for student athletes, including a life skills director. Tuberville said they will hire another life skills director and already has resumes for the position on his desk.

"Sometimes you have to put your foot down and say there's no more of it," Tuberville added. "I've had problems at other schools and everybody has problems, but when you have a sequence of problems then it kind of gets underneath your skin."

UC has had three players arrested and three others cited since September and a member of the football staff also arrested. Tuberville said he hopes to bring in pro players and former UC players to talk to his team about being more responsible off the field.

Coach said players who now get in trouble will no longer be allowed to play for his team.

"Bottom line, no more second chances. It's their job to stay out of harm's way. It's their job to not be in the wrong place at the wrong time. If there's a situation where I know they've done something wrong, it's done. Over."

Related:

UC football player arrested, suspended after home break-in

UC backup QB arrested hours after SMU game

UC football employee fired after sexual abuse arrest

UC football player suspended after weekend party

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.