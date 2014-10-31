UC wins third straight game on Halloween night

Munchie Legaux threw three touchdown passes in his return to his hometown as UC beat Tulane 38-14 on Friday night in New Orleans.

Legaux, who played most of the game with Gunner Kiel dealing with sore ribs, completed 16 of 24 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Max Morrison, Casey Gladney and Shaq Washington caught Legaux's touchdown passes.

Kiel started the game for UC, but threw only pass – an interception – before he was replaced.

Rodriguez Moore and Mike Boone both rushed for more than 100 yards for the Bearcats.

UC (5-3, 3-1) has now won three straight games.

