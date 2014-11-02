OHSAA release high school football playoff brackets

The OHSAA Sunday released the first round match-ups and playoff brackets for the high school football postseason.

The playoffs start this coming Friday with the higher seed hosting. First round games will be played Friday and Saturday.

Below is every first round match-up for local teams with higher regional seed hosting the game.

DIVISION I (Saturday November 8th)

1. Centerville vs. 16. Lakota West

2. St. Xavier vs. 15. Grove City Central Crossing

5. Huber Heights Wayne vs. 12. Elder

6. Moeller vs. 11. Miamisburg

7. Hilliard Darby vs. 10 Colerain

8. Spingboro vs. 9. Lakota East

DIVISION II (Friday November 7th)

1. La Salle vs. 8. Glen Este

2. Mt. Healthy vs. 7. New Castle Tecumseh

3. Kings. vs. 6. Northwest

4. Lima Senior vs. 5. Harrison

DIVISION III (Friday November 7th)

1. Wapakoneta vs. 8. Talawanda

3. Trotwood-Madison vs. 6. Western Brown

DIVISION IV (Friday November 7th)

2. Clintom-Massie vs. 7. Monroe

3. McNicholas vs. 6. Norwood

4. Wyoming vs. 5. Taylor

DIVISION V (Saturday November 8th)

1. CHCA vs. 8. Waynesville

2. Shroder vs. Badin

3. Madeira vs. West Jefferson

4. Jamestown Greenview vs. 5. Mariemont

DIVISION VI (Friday November 7th)

1. Lewisburg Tri-County North vs. 8. Summit Country Day

4. West Libery-Salem vs. 5. Cincinnati Country Day

DIVISION VII (Saturday November 8th)

3. Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. 6. Troy Christian

