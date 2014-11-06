Tune in at 10:15 for the Final Quarter: Playoff Preps show!

FOX19 Now will air the first and only local high school football playoff preview show tonight at 10:15.

Final Quarter: Playoff Preps is a 45 minute studio show featuring the best stories, players and plays of the season.

We will feature some of the top match-ups in Ohio and Kentucky with comments from several different coaches as their teams prepare to hit the field in the first round of the playoffs.

Some of the stories/teams we will feature include:

- Simon Kenton head coach Jeff Marksberry in studio. The Pioneers football team recently lost its equipment in a fieldhouse fire during senior week.

- La Salle running back Jeremy Larkin who leads the GCL in several offensive categories.

- Dixie quarterback Drew Moore and his comparison to one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks.

- St. Xavier linebacker Justin Hilliard and his journey to his commitment to Ohio State.

- The unlikely star at Landmark Christian.

We go 'all access' with several local coaches mic'd up at practice and inside the locker room as they prepare their teams for Friday night football.

Final Quarter: Playoff Preps airs tonight at 10:15.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.