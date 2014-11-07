McNicholas, Badin girls win state soccer title

The McNicholas girls soccer team is Ohio's Division II state champion.

The Rockets beat Archbishop Hoban, 3-0, in Friday's state championship game at Columbus Crew Stadium.

Emma Heise scored the game's first goal and the Rockets led 2-0 at half. McNicholas added a third goal in the game's final minutes to clinch the state title.

It's the first girls soccer state championship in McNicholas school history.

Badin High School repeated as state champions with a 2-0 win over Ottawa Glandorf.

