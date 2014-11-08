UC ends exhibition season with win over Fairmont State

The UC basketball team beat Fairmont State 71-54 to wrap up the exhibition season at Fifth Third Arena (Photo: FOX19/Joe Danneman)

The UC basketball team beat Fairmont State 71-54 to wrap up the exhibition season at Fifth Third Arena.

Octavius Ellis led the Bearcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He made eight of his nine field goal attempts.

Shaq Thomas scored 13 points as UC overcame a one point halftime deficit to outscore the Falcons by 18 points in the second half.

“We're going to be a work in progress,” said Mick Cronin. “We've got enough basketball talent…but you've to be the team that can get the ‘W', get the stops, rebounds, make adjustments, be focused . I'm more concerned about our defense.”

The Bearcats shot 2-16 from the three point line and missed 15 foul shots.

Deshaun Morman did not play in the second half and wasn't present on UC's bench. Cronin denied comment to why Morman didn't play, but said he's not injured.

UC opens the regular season Friday night at home.

