Match-ups set for second round of OHSAA football playoffs

The match-ups and venues are set for the second round of the OHSAA football playoffs.

Below is the date, time and location for every local team:

DIVISION I – All games Saturday 7 p.m.

Lakota West vs. Lakota East - Mason High School

St. Xavier vs. Colerain - Hamilton High School

Moeller vs. Pickeringon Central - Dayton Welcome Stadium

DIVISION II – All games Friday 7:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Harrison – Hamilton High School

Mt. Healthy vs. Kings – Lakota West High School

DIVISION IV – All games Friday 7:30 p.m.

Alter vs. Wyoming – Monroe High School

Clinton-Massie vs. McNicholas – Western Brown High School

DIVISION V – All games Saturday 7 p.m.

CHCA vs. Greeneview – Centerville High School

Badin vs. West Jefferson – Kettering Roush Stadium

