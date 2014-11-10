Billy Hamilton finishes second in Rookie voting

Reds centerfielder Billy Hamilton finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom won the award.

Hamilton, who stole 56 bases his first full season with the Reds, did receive four first place votes. He also received 23 second place votes and three third place votes.

DeGrom finished with a 2.69 ERA and 114 strike outs to go along with his 9-6 record.

Johnny Cueto is the only Red up for baseball's remaining awards. He is a finalist for NL Cy Young.

