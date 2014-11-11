Final Quarter: High school football schedule, Nov. 14-15 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Final Quarter: High school football schedule, Nov. 14-15

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
FOX19 - Check the FOX19 NOW Final Quarter page Friday for scores and tons of highlights from games across the Tri-State.

Friday 11/14/14

Ryle @ Dixie Heights

Wyoming @ Alter

Harrison @ LaSalle

Simon Kenton @ Lafayette

Newport @ Walton-Verona

Cooper @ Franklin County

McNicholas @ Clinton-Massie

Kings @ Mount Healthy

Bellevue @ Frankfort

Beechwood @ Paris

Newport Catholic @ Lloyd

Ashland Blazer @ Highlands

 Johnson Central @ Covington Catholic

Saturday 11/15/14

West Jefferson @ Badin

Moeller @ Pickerington Central

Lakota East @ Lakota West

Jamestown Greenview @ CHCA

Colerain @ St. Xavier

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:07 PM EST2018-03-06 22:07:14 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-03-06 22:24:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly