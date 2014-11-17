Snow flurries tapering off

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Snow showers have tapered to spotty light flurries and that is what we get from now into midday Sunday.

Late afternoon Sunday until about 1 a.m. Monday show showers could bring additional spotty accumulations to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Between then and now the weather will be cold - not far from normal - but it feels colder because we have not gotten much cold air lately.

So by Sunday around 1" of snow will fall for the heaviest accumulations but with the ground cold and air temps dropping into the 20s for Monday morning we could see delays as you start your week.

The 14-Day temperature trend has our weather chilly - again close to normal - through the 10th of February with no major storms on the way.

