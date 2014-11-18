Freshmen lead XU to easy win against Long Beach

Trevon Bluiett warms up at Cintas Center (FOX19/Joe Danneman)

It turned into a day at the beach for Xavier Tuesday night at Cintas Center.

The Musketeers hit 13 three-pointers in an easy win over Long Beach State 97-64.

Freshman Trevon Bluiett led Xavier with 20 points. He's averaging 19 points after two games. J.P. Macura, also a freshman, scored 17 points off the bench.

“They're playing with a lot of confidence, they're confident kids,” said head coach Chris Mack. “And, they should be. They're talented.”

XU improves to 2-0 and hosts Stephen F. Austin Friday night.

