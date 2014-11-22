Middletown's Marshall leads OSU comeback

Jalin Marshall silenced his critics with one of the best performances in Ohio State program history.

Marshall, a product of Middletown High School, scored four second half touchdowns to stop Indiana's upset big and keep the Buckeyes' playoff hopes alive.

Marshall scored on a 54 yard punt return to give Ohio State a third quarter lead and then scored three more times on offense in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Marshall finished with five receptions, 94 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns.

Marshall was criticized for fumbling twice in Ohio State's win at Minnesota, but responded with the best game of his young college career.

It's to be determined how much Ohio State impressed the college football playoff committee with a 42-27 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes entered the game ranked 6th in the playoff ratings with the top four making college football's new playoff.

“I think we scored two quick touchdowns and the stadium kind of went dead,” said Urban Meyer of Ohio State falling behind to IU. “I'm just glad we won our division (of the Big Ten) and we get to go play our rival and then the championship game (Big Ten).”

Ohio State wraps up the regular season against Michigan in Columbus next Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.