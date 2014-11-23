XU soccer advances to 3rd round of NCAA tourney

The Xavier soccer team beat Indiana 2-1 Sunday to advance to third round of the NCAA soccer tournament.

It's the furthest XU has ever advanced.

Will Walker scored the game winner in the 74th minute in Bloomington. XU's head coach called it the biggest win in program history.

“Great win, difficult win, but we deserved it,” said Andy Fleming. “I'm really proud. Really proud to be at Xavier.”

Xavier will next play next Sunday.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.