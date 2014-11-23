Bengals win second straight; down Texans 22-13

The Bengals beat the Texans 22-13 to win a second straight road game and maintain the AFC North lead.

The Bengals intercepted Ryan Mallett once, didn't allow an offensive touchdown and have won consecutive games in New Orleans and Houston to improve to 7-3-1 on the season.

“It was a good win,” said Marvin Lewis. “Defense today keeping touchdowns off the board was obviously very big. It is a grind, but I think you've got to give it up to the guys for stepping up today. We've got to keep doing that down the stretch.”

Andy Dalton completed 24 of 35 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Former Bengals first round draft pick Johnathan Joseph returned Dalton's only interception for a touchdown. It was the only touchdown the Texans scored.

“It's big, today was special,” said Andy Dalton after winning for the first time in Houston with the Bengals. “Not only to play in my hometown, but it was my dad's birthday as well. Big to get that one off our back.”

A.J. Green set a new career high with 12 catches for 121 yards. Mohamed Sanu finished with five catches for 48 yards and caught Dalton's only touchdown.

“Just be aggressive out there, run every route like it's my last and Andy was just giving me the ball,” said Green. “My first three years we couldn't win anything on the road, it seemed like. We know what to expect now and it's good to win on the road.”

Giovani Bernard made his return and split carries with Jeremy Hill. Hill led the team with 18 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Bernard finished with 17 rushes for 45 yards.

The Bengals remain in first place in the AFC North and play at Tampa Bay next Sunday.