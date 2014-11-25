Bengals' tackle Andre Smith out for the season - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals' tackle Andre Smith out for the season

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Bengals offensive lineman Andre Smith will miss the rest of the season with a torn left triceps.

Smith, the team's starting right tackle, was injured in Sunday's win at Houston. He had started nine of the Bengals 11 games this season. He missed weeks 10 and 11 with an ankle injury.

The Bengals signed free agent offensive lineman Jamon Meredith to the active roster. Meredith is a six-year NFL veteran who most recently played with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

Over the past three seasons, Smith had started all but three of Cincinnati's games. He was the sixth pick in the 2009 draft.

