Bearcats beat NC Central; stay unbeaten

UC held North Carolina Central to 50 points to improve to 4-0 on the season after a 59-50 win.



The Bearcats, who are only averaging 59 points a game, have held their first four opponents to a total of 197 points.



“Our defense has been saving us and we're proud of that,” said sophomore Kevin Johnson. “When it counts, that's what it comes down to – stopping the other team.”



Johnson hit three of UC's seven three-pointers. Gary Clark and Octavius Ellis combined for 23 points and 16 rebounds as UC overwhelmed NC Central with size and defense.



“It might've been our best effort (of the season),” said Mick Cronin. “Offense is going to be the last thing that comes from this group. We have too many new pieces and do too many new things. Reality bites, this level's hard. It's tough. And, our veteran guys have to make sure they're doing counseling and explaining that to guys.”



The Bearcats leave Wednesday morning for a holiday tournament in Florida. The Bearcats play Middle Tennessee State Friday night in the Emerald Classic.



