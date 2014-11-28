Xavier drops first game of season to UTEP

Xavier lost its first game of the season to UTEP Friday in the semifinals of the DIRECTV Wooden Legacy tournament in California 77-73.

Xavier trailed by as many as eight points in the closing minutes, but had a chance to tie the game in the final minute. Myles Davis' three-point attempt was blocked and UTEP made enough free throws in the final seconds to win.

Xavier led 38-33 at half, but trailed most of the second half after UTEP started the final 20 minutes with a 16-6 run.

Myles Davis, who didn't play in Thursday's win over San Diego, led the Musketeers with 15 points. Trevon Bluiett added 13.

XU (5-1) will now play the loser of Long Beach State and Washington in the consolation game Sunday afternoon.

