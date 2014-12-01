La Salle cleans up in Ohio football awards

La Salle will play for its first football state championship trophy this Friday, but won a case full of hardware on Monday.

Running back Jeremy Larkin was named the AP Division II co-offensive player of the year. Just a junior, Larkin has scored 40 touchdowns this season. La Salle defensive lineman Jordan Thompson was named co-defensive player of the year.

Lancers head coach Nate Moore was named one of four coaches of the year in Division II.

St. Xavier linebacker, and Ohio State commit, Justin Hilliard was named AP co-defensive player of the year in Division I.

Four local teams - La Salle, Highlands, Dixie and Newport Central Catholic - will play for state football championships this weekend.

