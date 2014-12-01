POLL: Who is the Bengals' biggest rival? - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

  • Who is the Bengals' biggest rival?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Cleveland Browns
    23%
    12 votes
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    60%
    31 votes
    Baltimore Ravens
    12%
    6 votes
    Other
    6%
    3 votes

POLL: Who is the Bengals' biggest rival?

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

It's Steelers week in Cincinnati, but the head coach of the Bengals says this game isn't against his team's biggest rival.

Marvin Lewis said Monday he considers the Baltimore Ravens his team's biggest rival since he took over as head coach in 2003.

"Since I came here, I think Baltimore is a bigger rivalry than that because that's where I came from most recent," said Lewis. "I think fans, for some reason, make a bigger deal of it (Steelers game) than we do as a football team."

The Bengals beat Baltimore twice this season and will play Pittsburgh twice in December.

But, do Bengals fans agree with the head coach? Who is the Bengals' biggest rival?

    •   
