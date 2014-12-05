Newport Central Catholic falls to DeSales 26-0

The Newport Central Catholic football team finished runner-up in the Class 2A state championship, losing to DeSales 26-0.

In a rematch of a game DeSales won last season, New Cath only gained 50 yards in the game.

DeSales jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead and held lathe Breds to just 25 first half yards.

Star running back Jacob Smith was held to 39 yards on 16 carries and NCC quarterback Pat Henschen was sacked 4 times.

It's the second straight season NCC lost the state championship game.

Highlands High School and Dixie Heights High School will both play for state titles on Saturday.

