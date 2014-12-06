Highlands wins state title with stunning comeback

Highlands' won their 7th state title in 8 years and their 23rd in school history (FOX19)

The Highlands High School football team scored 28 unanswered second half points to stun Owensboro in the Kentucky Class 4A state championship game 49-42.

The Bluebirds gave up 42 first half points and trailed at halftime by three touchdowns. But, the Highlands defense didn't allow a second half point and scored the game-winning touchdown with less than three minutes to play.

"Beautiful. Beautiful," said running back Griffin Urlage who ran for 157 yards. "It's what Highlands does. It's tradition. It's what we do best."

Highlands defensive back Austin Beal tied the game in the fourth quarter with a 70 yard interception return for a touchdown. Quarterback Beau Hoge scored the clinching touchdown on a short run.

"For us to lose the way we did last year a bunch of people doubting us at the beginning of the year, it's pretty sweet to get Coach (Brian) Weinrich a ring in his first year," said Hoge.

Hoge finished with three rushing touchdowns and two more passing. His season total finishes at 61 combined rushing and passing touchdowns.

It's Highlands' 7th state title in 8 years and the 23rd in school history.