Dixie Heights finishes as state runner-up

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The Dixie Heights football team finished as state runner-up losing to Louisville Trinity 47-14 in the Class 6A final.
The Dixie Heights football team finished as state runner-up losing to Louisville Trinity 47-14 in the Class 6A final.

Playing in the school's first ever state championship football game, Dixie stand-out quarterback Drew Moore broke a 74-yard run on the game's first drive and would later score to give the Colonels an early 6-0 lead. But, Trinity scored on each of its first five possessions and took a commanding 33-6 lead by halftime.

Drew Moore finished with 167 yards rushing and 225 yards passing. He accounted for both of Dixie's touchdowns. Ethan Harrison led Dixie with three catches for 167 yards and a touchdown.

The Colonels couldn't stop Trinity running back Donald Brooks who finished with 193 total yards and five touchdowns.

It's only Dixie's second loss this season. The Colonels lost their first and last games of the season, but won thirteen consecutive contests in between.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

