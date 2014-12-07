OSU makes in four team playoff, will play Alabama. - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OSU makes in four team playoff, will play Alabama.

Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio State will compete in the first ever college football playoff.

Ohio State received the four seed and will play top seed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The Buckeyes, who won the Big Ten Championship Saturday night, are one of four teams who will play in a national semifinal with a chance to win college football's national championship.

Oregon and Florida State will meet in the Rose Bowl in the other semifinal.?

The winner of the two semifinal games will play for the national championship in Dallas.

