Bengals announce Vontaze Burfict is out for the season

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss the rest of the season.The team placed him on season ending injured reserved Tuesday.Burfict, who led the NFL with 171 tackles last season, had arthroscopic knee surgery in late October and was originally believed to be back on the field in a matter of weeks.Marvin Lewis said the left knee surgery was to remove a particle of cartilage that could've caused damage to Burfict's knee had it gone untreated.The linebacker tested his knee as recently as pre-game on the field before the Bengals played the Buccaneers. But, was visibly limping as he walked off the field and back to the locker room.Burfict also missed time this season with multiple concussions.The Bengals signed the Pro Bowl linebacker to a 4-year contract extension in August.In his spot, the Bengals signed quarterback A.J. McCarron to the active roster.

The Bengals say he remains in rehab for his knee injury.



Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.



