Xavier's Edmond Sumner to apply for medical redshirt

Xavier head coach Chris Mack confirmed to FOX19 NOW that the team plans to apply for a medical redshirt for freshman Edmond Sumner.



Sumner has been battling knee tendinitis since practice before the start of the season.



The NCAA requires all redshirt applicants to have played in less than 30-percent of his team's scheduled games for the season and the injury occurring in the first half of the season. Sumner has played in six games this season, which would fit the NCAA requirement.



If granted, Sumner would still have four years of basketball eligibility left.



