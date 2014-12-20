Aneurysm to sideline UC coach Mick Cronin indefinitely

Mick Cronin is out "indefinitely" for the remainder of the season, sources tell FOX19 NOW.

Doctors found The University of Cincinnati Men's Basketball coach had an unruptured aneurysm after a recent check-up for his lingering headaches.

The UC Athletic Department is expected to find out later this week just how long Cronin will be sidelined.

“I am doing well,” Cronin said. “I hate to be away from the team but all of my efforts are centered on my recovery. I appreciate everyone's well wishes but I want the focus to be on the Bearcats.”

He missed Saturday's game against VCU and will be out Tuesday when the Bearcats take on Wagner. Associate head coach Larry Davis will serve as head coach a second straight game.

“The most important factor here is Mick's health, which is bigger than any game," Director of Athletics Mike Bohn said. "We will support him and his family to the fullest extent and want Mick to be our coach for a long time. We have faith in Larry Davis and our outstanding coaches and support staff to lead the program today. We are blessed to have an outstanding medical team here at UC and thank them for their efforts.”

