Bengals beat Broncos 37-28 for 4th straight playoff berth

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos in Monday Night Football.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Bengals intercepted Peyton Manning four times Monday night and clinched a berth in the playoffs a fourth straight season.

Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted Manning twice in the fourth quarter, returning one for a game clinching touchdown in the Bengals 37-28 win on Monday Night Football.

"Biggest night of my life," said Kirkpatrick. "To go out there and play the way I did...I'm kind of overwhelmed."

Jeremy Hill ran for 147 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown, and helped stake the Bengals to a 20-7 halftime lead.

"Just the way we've been performing in prime time situations, someone had to ignite the team," said Hill after going over 1,000 yards for the season.

The Bengals, who had lost four consecutive night games, lost the lead late in the third quarter. But, outscored the Broncos 10-0 in the final period to break the streak of prime time losses.

"It's what we needed to do," said Andy Dalton. "Until we won a game like this everyone was going to keep saying we couldn't win in the prime time."

The Bengals will still need to win at Pittsburgh next Sunday to win the AFC North and secure a home playoff game.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

