UC loses Kiel, Military Bowl against VaTech

UC drops to the Hokies 33-17 in the Militar Bowl in Annapolis, MD (Photo: Twitter/FOX19 NOW's Joe Danneman)

A competitive Military Bowl changed on one play.



UC quarterback Gunner Kiel was injured after being sacked in the third quarter. Kiel fumbled on the play and Virginia Tech returned it for a game changing touchdown and a 33-17 win.



"We got beat by a better football team. We just weren't disciplined enough today to a win a match like this," said head coach Tommy Tuberville.



"We can't use that as an excuse," said UC senior linebacker Jeff Luc of Kiel's injury. "We play ball and that's part of playing ball."



Already without Munchie Legaux (knee injury) and Jarred Evans (suspension), it left the Bearcats with their 4th string quarterback - walk-on Micahel Colosimo.



"This week, with Munchie's (Legaux) knee being messed up, I was prepared," said walk-on quarterback Michael Colosimo. "First couple series I was a littler jittery. First time playing significant time. I had to calm myself down, finally got into the swing of things, just came up a little short."



Colosimo did throw a 4th quarter touchdown to Chris Moore to bring UC within 30-17, but it's as close as the Bearcats would get.



Kiel threw for 244 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions before his injury. His touchdown was his 31st of the year - tying Ben Mauk for the school's single season record.



"Gunner got shook up a little bit. A little dizzy. We weren't going to put him back in," said Tuberville after the game.



"Wouldn't call Kiel's injury a concussion. Said he'll be fine. Thinks he hit his head in ground. Don't want to take a chance," said Tuberville



The loss snaps the Bearcats seven game winning steak.



"We're a little sad, but we played a tough game," said linebacker Nick Temple. "We didn't give up. We didn't let up. That was the main thing, we didn't let up."



UC finishes the season 9-4.



