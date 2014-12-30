Bengals move playoff week practice indoors - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals move playoff week practice indoors

Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals will move their playoff week practices indoors.

The team announced it will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week inside the practice bubble on UC's campus.

The cold weather and the team fighting the influenza are contributing factors to the decision.

FOX19 NOW's Steve Horstmeyer says temperature will be in the low to mid-20s during the scheduled practice time.

The flu has also has spread through the locker room. It was reported that some of the Bengal players wore surgical masks while on the team plane to Pittsburgh. Andy Dalton, Reggie Nelson, Terrence Newman and Adam Jones were notable players on the injury report last week due to illness.

Sunday's playoff game with the Colts will be played indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bengals lost to the Colts 27-0 earlier this year on the same field. Since that game, the Bengals have won seven of their ten games to enter the playoffs as a wild card.

The Colts won the AFC South to earn the home playoff game.

Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    •   
