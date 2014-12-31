Reds trade for Marlon Byrd - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds trade for Marlon Byrd

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Posted by Brad Hawley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Reds have announced they have traded for left fielder Marlon Byrd.

Byrd, who hit 24 and 25 home runs the last two seasons, last played for the Philadelphia Phillies. Byrd would immediately become the Reds starting left fielder.

"Marlon will give us power and run production, and he can play left field," General Manager Walt Jocketty said. "We expect him to provide a big bat and balance in the middle of our lineup."

Cincinnati is sending minor league pitcher Ben Lively to the Phillies. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports has confirmed that the Phillies will be sending $4 million to the Reds. That amount is half of what Byrd is owed for the 2015 season. Walt Jocketty said the in a conference call Wednesday afternoon that the money was needed in order to complete the trade. 

Last season, Byrd hit .264 with 28 doubles, a career-best 25 home runs, and 85 RBIs. He ranked second among all National League right fielders in home runs and RBIs in 2015.

Lively, 22, started 26 games last season between Single-A Bakersfield and Double-A Pensacola. He finished the season with a 13-7 record with a 3.04 ERA. Baseball America had ranked Lively as the Reds 12th highest prospect entering the 2015 season.

