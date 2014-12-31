FOX19 NOW previews Sugar Bowl Wednesday night at 10:30

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the first ever college football playoff and FOX19 Now will be live at the Superdome New Year's Eve.

Our 30-minute show starts at 10:30 and will feature stories and analysis on the Buckeyes and Bama.

Topics include:

* Cardale Jones rise from third string quarterback to starter

* Jalin Marshall's journey from Middletown quarterback to OSU difference maker

* Interviews with several local players on the two rosters from Lakota West, Taft, Moeller, Elder, Middletown and La Salle

* National champion Bengals debate their alma maters

* Final thoughts from Urban Meyer and Nick Saban

Jeremy Rauch anchors our coverage from New Orleans with Joe Danneman in studio.

FOX19 Now Live at the Sugar Bowl - Wednesday night - 10:30-11 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

