FOX19 NOW previews Sugar Bowl Wednesday night at 10:30

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
FOX19 BIW previews the Sugar Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the first ever college football playoff and FOX19 Now will be live at the Superdome New Year's Eve.

Our 30-minute show starts at 10:30 and will feature stories and analysis on the Buckeyes and Bama.

Topics include:

* Cardale Jones rise from third string quarterback to starter

* Jalin Marshall's journey from Middletown quarterback to OSU difference maker

* Interviews with several local players on the two rosters from Lakota West, Taft, Moeller, Elder, Middletown and La Salle 

* National champion Bengals debate their alma maters

* Final thoughts from Urban Meyer and Nick Saban

Jeremy Rauch anchors our coverage from New Orleans with Joe Danneman in studio.

FOX19 Now Live at the Sugar Bowl - Wednesday night - 10:30-11 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

