Mick Cronin out for rest of the season - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mick Cronin out for rest of the season

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Mick Cronin is out for the rest of the Bearcats season. (FOX19 NOW) Mick Cronin is out for the rest of the Bearcats season. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

 The University of Cincinnati's men's basketball coach is out for the rest of the season.

Friday's official announcement from UC's athletics department comes after Mick Cronin missed three games due to an unruptured aneurysm discovered last month during a checkup for lingering headaches.

Associate Head Coach Larry Davis will take Cronin's place the rest of the season. Cronin will serve in an advisory role.

“I have the utmost confidence in our coaching staff and players that we will continue to develop as a team and play Bearcats basketball,” said Cronin, who is in his ninth season as head coach. “This program is bigger than any coach or player. I don't want this to be a distraction but instead want the focus to be on the growth and support of this team.

“Please know I am doing fine and look forward to continuing to help our basketball staff and players in my new, but temporary role as the Bearcats' general manager for the rest of the year.”

Cronin's outlook is positive, and doctors say they expect the condition will not prevent him from returning to the court next season.

“The prognosis is excellent,” said UC Health Director of Neurosurgery Dr. Norberto Andaluz. “An important part of Mr. Cronin's treatment and recovery includes rest, medication and keeping a normal blood pressure.”

“We are optimistic in this case,” said Mario Zuccarello, chair of the UC Health department of neurosurgery. “Coach Cronin's career is not jeopardized by this condition and we all look forward to seeing him back on the court next season and enjoying a long successful career thereafter.”

Cronin said he is grateful for the treatment.

“I appreciate the UC Health medical community and all the attention and care they provided me as we searched for the cause of my discomfort,” Cronin said. “I also want to thank UC President Santa Ono, the board of trustees and Director of Athletics Mike Bohn. This obviously has been tough for me and I'm grateful for all of their tremendous support to myself, our coaching staff and our players.”

