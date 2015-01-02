A.J. Green downgraded to doubtful

Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's playoff game at Indianapolis (Photo: FOX19 File Photo)

Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's playoff game at Indianapolis.

Green suffered a concussion in the Bengals loss at Pittsburgh and has only practiced once this week on a limited basis.

The NFL concussion rules state a player must be cleared by a doctor before he can practice and has to be cleared by an independent doctor before he can play.

Players listed as doubtful on Friday rarely play Sunday, but this doesn't mean this case won't be an exception. Green is scheduled to see an independent doctor on Saturday in hopes to be cleared to play Sunday.

Green leads the team with 1,041 yards receiving this season.

