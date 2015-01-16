Reds ink Cozart, Leake for 2015 season

Cincinnati Reds have agreed to contracts with Zack Cozart and Mike Leake for the 2015 season to avoid arbitration (FOX19 NOW File Photo)

The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to contracts with Zack Cozart and Mike Leake for the 2015 season to avoid arbitration.

Leake, who finished the 2013 season with a 3.70 ERA, will reportedly be paid $9.775 million for the season.

Cozart will be paid $2.35 million.

Todd Frazier, Devin Mesoraco and Aroldis Chapman all remain arbitration eligible.

