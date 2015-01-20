Cov Cath football coach resigns

Covington Catholic head football coach Dave Wirth is leaving the school after six seasons.

Wirth reportedly told the team on Tuesday morning of his decision to resign. He will remain as a religion teacher for the remainder of the school year.

"We are grateful to Coach Wirth for his commitment of time and hard work and especially appreciative of his dedication to the young men of CCH over the last 6 years," said athletic director Mike Guidugli.

Guidugli says the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

The Colonels compiled a 49-27 record under Wirth who had previously coached at Badin and Moeller high schools.

