Former Bearcat Kilpatrick traded to Sixers organization

Sean Kilpatrick is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers organization.

Kilpatrick, the second leading scorer in UC basketball history, confirmed to FOX19 Now Tuesday that he has been traded from Golden State's D-League team to Philadelphia's D-League squad.

Kilpatrick played for the 76ers summer league team after going undrafted in June. Kilpatrick signed with the Golden State organization at the start of the season and averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA's Developmental League.?

Kilpatrick scored 2,145 points at UC to rank second behind Oscar Robertson on the school's all-time scoring list.

