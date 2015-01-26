State champion coach leaving La Salle

La Salle's state champion head football coach is leaving for another job.

The school confirmed Monday Nate Moore has resigned at La Salle to become the next head coach at Massillon High School.

"I want to thank La Salle for the honor and privilege of being the head football coach for these past two years. I also want to thank the student athletes, families, coaches, staff and alumni that have made the last two years such a great experience. I wish La Salle nothing but the best," said Moore.

Moore, who led La Salle to its first ever state football championship in 2014, was named Ohio Division II Co-coach of the Year.

Moore is expected to be formally introduced at Massillon on Wednesday.

The school's athletic director says the process of finding a new coach is already under way.

