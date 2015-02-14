XU drops needed game to St. John's

Needing wins to bolster its NCAA tournament resume, the Xavier basketball team lost a much needed home game Saturday to St. John's, 78-70.

The Musketeers led by as many as ten points early in the first half, but couldn't get enough defensive stops to prevent the Red Storm from leaving Cintas Center with the win.

“Our backs are against the wall,” said Xavier head coach Chris Mack.

St. John's led by as many as nine points midway through the second half, but several times Xavier cut the lead to one or two points, but could never gain a second half lead.

Matt Stainbrook led Xavier with 17 points and nine rebounds. Trevon Bluiett added 16 points.

Xavier next plays UC in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena.

